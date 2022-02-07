The two teachers of the school of Amici give life to a question and answer in which accusations and offenses fly

Alessandra Celentano and Raimondo Todaro arrive at loggerheads during the last episode of Friends 21. The two professors in the studio gave birth to a blow and response degenerated into unprecedented accusations and offenses.

During the episode aired on Sunday 6 February, the classical teacher decided to challenge Mattia, convinced that she could find a much better Latin dancer than him. The pupil of Raimondo Todaro he has been stopped for several weeks now due to an injury that deprived him of training and performing in the studio.

Following this, it is the Celentano teacher who has found two boys who could replace Mattia, deciding to give life to a challenge during the episode. Faced with the choice of the teacher, Raimondo’s pupil specified that he had not fully recovered and that he was unable to move his foot perfectly.

Alessandra Celentano’s request sparked the Todaro’s anger giving life to an unprecedented question and answer. In fact, between the two words flew strong enough to push Maria De Filippi to intervene.

Amici 21 Alessandra Celentano in Todaro: “You are a great peasant”

Raimondo Todaro after the statements of Alessandra Celentano he accused the teacher explaining: “I find this challenge proposal really embarrassing stuff, not to use other terms. […] You know very well that he has barely put his feet down for 3 days and you know he is not ready ”.

“You want to get Mattia out of the evening because it would be problematic for you. You are embarrassing and I repeat it to you. You say a lot of shit. If you don’t put him under the car in the evening Mattia will get there! But let’s go ahead with the challenge, so Mattia will even beat your challenger at 10% “ Raimondo Todaro ends.

In response, the Celentano accused Raimondo to be a great peasant: “Maria did you hear what he said? You said that I throw Mattia under the car! You don’t say these things here, you say chilling things like this “.

The latter continues by stating: “I find it embarrassing that he’s been here for months doing nothing and always asking for extra weeks for challenges. […] You Raimondo allow yourself to say heavy things. It is you who are embarrassing and discriminate him against others. You are a peasant! A real peasant who says terrifying things “.

After the strong discussion ended, Alessandra Celentano decided to cancel the challenge by deciding to give a direct bank to Leonardo, or Mattia’s challenger.