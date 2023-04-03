In Colombia, the Cauca River is known as “Monkey Pattern” for the yellow color of its waters and the gold nuggets hidden inside. There, through the images of the river that are part of Carolina Caycedo’s video installation, begins the journey of exploration through the myth of El Dorado proposed by Fundación Proa, in Buenos Aires. The adventurers and conquerors who crossed the Atlantic in search of that imaginary city of America overflowing with gold never found its whereabouts, but they did find a territory rich in minerals and vegetables of great value. With these raw materials as work tools, more than thirty Latin American artists update the myth in the exhibition The Golden. a territory opened this Saturday.

It is the first of three exhibitions that will take place between this year and next. The other two will be in charge of the Americas Society of New York and the Museo Amparo in the Mexican city of Puebla. Both institutions worked with Fundación Proa in an online seminar on this topic during the pandemic. “The legend of El Dorado stimulated the imagination of the indigenous populations, of the colonizers and, later, of artists, filmmakers, novelists and biographers. The production of books, films, paintings and all kinds of objects related to this story continues to this day,” said Edward Sullivan, in charge of the seminar.

Each institution will build a unique exhibition, which in the case of Proa focuses on the territory, ground zero. The exhibition proposes “to know and recognize the raw materials and the immensity of the resources found in America and that changed the daily life of the East and the West from the 16th century”, in the words of the museum’s director, Adriana Rosenberg.

The second room is monochromatic, a blinding gold. In it, contemporary works by Mathias Goeritz and Stefan Brüggemann coexist with 18th century ecclesiastical garments embroidered with gold thread donated by the Fernandez Blanco Museum. “The performative is fundamental to both religion and power. It is an introspective, contemplative and silent room in which color assumes absolute relevance in its different forms of representation”, Rosenberg highlighted during a press tour.

The photograph ‘Payment of the Argentine foreign debt to Andy Warhol’ (1985) by Marta Minujín. Proa Foundation

From the desired gold to the riches found. Silver, copper, cocoa, rubber, corn, potatoes, tomatoes and cochineal are part of the treasure that awaited Europeans on American soil. “I use silver as an anchor, to say that it all started here,” says Bolivian Andrés Bedoya, referring to Cerro Potosí, the largest silver deposit in history. On one of Proa’s walls, there are 700 flies made by him with this precious metal. “Flies are a symbol of cycles of life, death, boom and bust. The work itself, being made of silver, has an objective value, but the flies suggest something fleeting that becomes history, (besides generating disgust, rejection), the metal generates this attraction ”, he details.

His work is in dialogue with other silver pieces selected from the Fernández Blanco colonial collection: some coins found at the base of the Plaza de Mayo pyramid when it was moved to its final location, enormous carved wings and an urn designed to store leaves of Coke.

A video made by the Venezuelan Pedro Terán recreates the ceremony that is considered the point of origin of the myth: Terán paints his body gold as the chief of the Muiscas did, in Colombia, during the initiation ritual in the Guatavita lagoon. After the death of his predecessor, the new leader would row a canoe through this sacred place and make an offering of golden objects, emeralds and other precious materials to the gods, which he threw into the waters.

Bedoya warns that the myth of El Dorado “is a story that occurs over and over again”, with riches that always remain in the hands of a few. “When they ask me if I am talking about what happened in Potosí, I say that it is about what continues to happen, because the extractivist model of the colony continues to be fully practiced in Bolivia, with the different booms, such as tin, now lithium or that is ceasing to be, the gas”, he affirms.

Born in Colombia, although he now lives in Miami, Santiago Montoya reflects in his works on value, how and why we give it to him. He works from a raw material to which he is linked by a family and geographical link: cocoa. He emphasizes that the natives used this grain as currency and it was so valuable that it was counterfeited with clay. In Proa, Montoya exhibits two chocolate sculptures: the goddess Bachué and a pyramid. Next to it, you can also see marble discs engraved with cacao rivers as if they were the tributaries of the Amazon, the great South American river.

The work ‘Bateia (Cacerola)’ (2015) by Laura Vinci. Made of brass, Dutch gold leaf and a fan. Proa Foundation

Montoya also believes that El Dorado reinvents itself every time they discover a new resource that they present as a salvation that doesn’t come either. To those already mentioned, he adds the case of the quina, a South American tree that has become world famous for its pharmacological properties to reduce fever and treat malaria. “It became a weapon that ended up generating destruction. Something that saves life becomes a weapon to defend itself against nature and annihilate other forms of life. Is it inevitable, is it in the very nature of the human being that these things always have to be like this? ”, he wonders.

The last room is starred by foods from the continent that colonized the world, in an inverse path to that of the conquerors. Potatoes, tomatoes, chili peppers and corn. The Guatemalan Benvenuto Chavajay exposes for the first time his corn of bullets (2016) made with the bone of the cob covered by golden bullets. It is, he points out, an act of memory of the internal war that claimed the lives of more than 250,000 Guatemalans between 1960 and 1996. The bullets, which were traumatic for several generations, can now be seen hanging around the necks of some men as a decoration .

The exhibition closes with the recreation of one of the best-known performances by Marta Minujín, the payment of the external debt with corn, “the Latin American corn”, performed together with Andy Warhol in 1985. The public can sit in the chairs that both occupied artists and, like them, exchange corn for whatever they want.

