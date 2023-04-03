The press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation on Sunday, April 2, showed footage from the scene of the explosion in a cafe in the center of St. Petersburg.

Operational video materials were published in the official Telegram channel departments. The recording shows serious damage inside and outside the cafe: windows were broken, the structure of the veranda was damaged, and the interior was almost destroyed.

The explosion occurred in the northern capital in the cafe “Street-bar” on Universitetskaya embankment earlier in the day. The explosion killed blogger and war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky.

Presumably, the explosive device was brought by one of the visitors. An eyewitness to the explosion in the cafe told Izvestiya that a figurine, which was presented to him during a creative evening, exploded in the hands of the military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky.

According to updated data from the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, 25 people were injured after the explosion in the cafe, of which 24 were taken to medical facilities. Among those hospitalized is an alleged suspect. There is no information about her condition yet.

The main investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee for St. Petersburg initiated a criminal case under the article of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Murder”.