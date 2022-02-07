Finally put aside the catchphrase about Lewis Hamilton and his social silence of over two months, another curious story is attracting attention in the Formula 1 paddock, even if this time the cut is decidedly more ironic. A charity auction is taking place these days, organized by the site Autosport.com in the context of the Autosport Awards, which is giving away – among various memorabilia related to F1 – also the possibility of winning a tour in the Mercedes team’s Factory, in Brackley. However, some very particular offers, which bear the signature of ‘Chrisrian Horner’. No, this is not a typo. The name is precisely that of the Red Bull team principal, but with the ‘r’ instead of the ‘t’. The Horner in question made two ‘raises’, one for 3,000 pounds and then a second for 4,000 pounds, about 4,700 euros. It is not yet clear whether this is some joker with a rather deep wallet or whether it is the same ‘real’ Horner who wants to have fun, doing some charity at the same time, and thus ‘winning’ a tour of the stable headquarters. opponent.

The story is reminiscent, at least in part, of the one in which the McLaren CEO became the protagonist at the end of 2019 Zak Brown. In that case, the Californian manager won a similar auction that offered a view at the Red Bull headquarters in Milton Keynes. The charity auction in that case had been organized by an organization linked to 1996 world champion Damon Hill. In this case it is not yet clear what the final outcome of the auction was nor, as mentioned, whether the Red Bull manager is really hiding behind the mysterious ‘Chrisrian’. What is certain is that, if this were the case, it would be quite interesting to witness the scene of Toto Wolff accompanying his most bitter rival around the silver arrow factory. We are quite sure, however, that no matter who is behind the offers, such a situation will be unlikely.

Christian Horner bidding £ 4,000 for a Merc factory tour is the level of pettiness I aspire for pic.twitter.com/84fWlotijr – James 🏎 (@ScenarioSeven) February 6, 2022