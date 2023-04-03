Choruses by Roma fans against the Sampdoria coach, Dejan Stankovic, addressed as a “gypsy”. Roma’s coach, José Mourinho, has personally worked to stop them. “I’m proud to be a gypsy, José knows it too, no one offends me if they call me a gypsy. Thanks to José who placated them, but I’m not offended, I’m proud” Stankovic said to Dazn’s microphones, at the end of the lost match with Rome.

“You don’t have to thank me, I did it for a great man and friend. I was insulted many times and in different ways in the stadiums, I built a protective wall around me and I’m sure Deki did the same” the words of Mourinho. “He’s a great man but he has children and a family and he’s not handsome. Our fans are fantastic but at that moment I thought I’d follow my instincts and don’t touch a friend,” added the Portuguese coach to Dazn.