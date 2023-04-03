Raúl Padilla López has died this Sunday, April 2former rector of the University of Guadalajara and current president of the organizing board of the international Book Fair (FIL) and the International Film Festival in Guadalajara (FIGC).

According to preliminary information released by the MURAL newspaper, Raúl Padilla would have deprived himself of his life, as confirmed by federal and state sources.

Who was Raúl Padilla?

According to the information provided by the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) on his website, Raúl Padilla López, was born in Guadalajara in 1954 and studied at the Cervantes College, at the “Licenciado José Parres Arias” Preparatory School for Workers and at the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the University of Guadalajara, obtaining his bachelor’s degree in history in 1977.

He was president of the Guadalajara Student Federation, director of the Department of Academic Exchange, director of the Department of Scientific Research and Academic Improvement, and coordinator of the first editions of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL Guadalajara).

From April 1, 1989 to March 31, 1995 Padilla López held the position of rector, being the number 43 of 50 that have been added to date, the last being Ricardo Villanueva Lomelí.

Until this 2023, Raúl Padilla López served as president of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, which this 2023 will celebrate its 37th anniversary as it is scheduled for November 25.

Padilla López was also the current president of the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG) which will hold its 38th edition from June 3 to 9.

It is worth mentioning that both the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) and the Guadalajara International Film Festival (FICG) are events organized by the University of Guadalajara (UdeG), in which Raúl Padilla was rector.

Raúl Padilla has also had an important presence in the political world of Jalisco and was even repeatedly criticized by the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) for his long career leading various positions within the University of Guadalajara.