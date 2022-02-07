The game was already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, but its hybrid debut was missing.

The fantastic attacks and unthinkable moves of the Night’s Watch: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles take a step towards a new platform. After releasing its frenetic action and battles against demons on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, the developers of CyberConnect2 have decided to mark on the calendar the release on Nintendo Switch.

Kimetsu no Yaiba will bring its action to Nintendo Switch on June 10Although a few weeks have passed since the initial release of the game, it seems that hybrid users will have to wait a little longer for this version. After all, SEGA has announced through a press release that Kimetsu no Yaiba will come to Nintendo Switch on June 10th with all changes implemented in the title up to this point and the additional characters added after its release.

Following this, SEGA recalls that the physical edition for Nintendo Switch you can book yourself, so we can arrive at the date mentioned in the previous paragraph fully prepared. In this way, the users of the Nintendo console will have the opportunity to experience this adventure and all that it entails, so you can wait exciting fightsthe original voice cast from the anime and many action scenes.

Of course, Kimetsu no Yaiba led video game sales in Japan for quite some time, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if its Nintendo Switch version top the charts again. As for the rest of the platforms, the development team has been integrating improvements such as a 60 FPS update that will improve the experience of any anime fan. And it is that, as we told you in its analysis, the game is great for fans of the seriesbut falls a bit short when it comes to deeper fighting mechanics.

