Football | Chelsea’s coaching circus continues – second sacking this season

Chelsea fired the head coach on Sunday.

Chelsea has fired his head coach To Graham Potter. The club announced the matter on Sunday evening.

Chelsea’s season has been difficult. The London club is only in 11th place in the Premier League. On Saturday, Chelsea suffered a humiliating home defeat to Aston Villa with a score of 0-2.

Potter became Chelsea’s head coach in the middle of the current season, when the previous head coach Thomas Tuchel got fired.