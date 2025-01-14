FC Bayern is not planning to swap its talented striker Mathys Tel with attacker Christopher Nkunku from FC Chelsea. “The clear goal of everyone involved is for Mathys to make a breakthrough for us. And we believe in it too. Mathys believes in it, which is why it is currently not an issue for us to focus on other things,” said Munich sporting director Christoph Freund about rumors of a deal with Chelsea. Freund also rejected a commitment from the former Leipzig native Nkunku, 27, who moved to London in the summer of 2023: “No. If we continue into the season like this – and that is our plan – then it is not an issue that we bring someone in on the offensive side, because we are very, very well positioned there,” emphasized Freund.