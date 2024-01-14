with pictureSinger Emma Heesters (28) saw a dream come true on Saturday evening in the Czech capital Prague. There she performed in front of thousands of people with the Italian opera icon Andrea Bocelli (65). She had slept 'very poorly' in recent days. This was not only because she had to memorize Italian songs, but also because of her outfit.
Leon van Wijk
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Emma #Heesters #sings #opera #star #Andrea #Bocelli #39Slept #badly #dress #sexier #thought39
Leave a Reply