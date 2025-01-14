Sevilla player Kike Salas arrested for forcing yellow cards to fix bets

The Police have arrested Sevilla FC defender Kike Salas accused of causing him to be shown yellow cards to benefit people he trusts so that they could win money in sports betting, according to El Confidencial and sources from the investigation have confirmed to EFE.

A court in Morón de la Frontera is investigating the footballer for an alleged crime of fraud. In addition to Kike Salas, two friends of the Sevilla defender have been arrested, according to the aforementioned sources.

The investigation investigates alleged illegal bets for which the player would have forced yellow cards in official La Liga matches. Salas received a total of ten yellow cards in the 2023-24 season, of which he received seven in the last nine games, becoming the most cautioned player in that period.