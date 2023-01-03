The Fuenteblanca, Atocha, Ciudad de la Justicia and Arrixaca car parks in Murcia will be free on Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 January due to high levels of PM10 particles. After exceeding the daily average of 50 for the fifth consecutive day, the City Council activated level 3 of the protocol for measures to be applied during episodes of air pollution. Specifically, the value of this Monday was 58.29 µg/m3.

This episode coincides with the prediction of the intrusion of air masses of African origin over the peninsula, which estimated surface dust concentrations in the 20-200 μg/m3 range for the southeast of the peninsula. In addition, according to the Skiron model, a dry dust deposit could also have occurred over the southeast of the Peninsula throughout the day. In fact, the intense episode that has been affecting the Region for days is expected to continue next January 3 and 4.

Level three of the protocol establishes several recommendations and actions. The Murcia Local Police will ensure that circulation is as fluid as possible, avoiding traffic jams in the city and neighboring districts and that there are no prolonged or unnecessary stops with the engine running. The Traffic Control Room has launched the publication of specific messages addressed to drivers on access road panels such as ‘Atmospheric alert’, ‘Avoid accessing the centre’, ‘Use park and ride’, and ‘Drive in efficient way’.

The municipal Environment and Traffic services recall the location of free-use car parks at the entrances or around the city: Nueva Condomina, Thader Shopping Center, Palacio de los Deportes, Auditorium and congress center, Carrefour Infante, Barriomar, La Molinera, Malecón and Ronda Norte.