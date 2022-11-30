The French government has begun to concretely prepare for possible interruptions of electricity supplies in different parts of the country in the coming winter. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne will instruct regional officials to prepare for a controlled power outage for up to two hours, according to reports.

If the winter is cold, France is therefore preparing for the possibility that electricity will not be sufficient to meet demand at particular times. The government has announced that the population will be informed in every detail the day before the power outage through a special application, called ÉcoWatt, which provides updates on the network.

Hospitals and other major facilities will not be affected, but railways, subways, schools, universities and unnecessary lighting for safety purposes may be. Interruptions could occur between 8 and 13 and between 18 and 20, when consumption is highest.