How many types of hepatitis are there? What can be done to prevent them? What are the therapies? What are the unsatisfied needs of the sick and what are the patient associations proposing, also in such a way that cases that are not diagnosed and that could be treated emerge, to the benefit of those directly concerned and of society as a whole? Finally: what measures do reference cities like Milan take to prevent and deal with these problems? Stefano Fagiuoli, Full Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Milan Bicocca and Director of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, Transplantology and the Department of Medicine – ASST Pope John XXIII of Bergamo will talk about it in a meeting with Corriere della Sera on 15 December at 15.00 , Pietro Lampertico, Professor of Gastroenterology at the University of Milan and Director of the Gastroenterology and Hepatology Unit of the Milan Polyclinic, Ivan Gardini, President of the EpaC Onlus Association and Lamberto Nicola Giorgio Bertol, Councilor for Welfare and Health of the Municipality of Milan . The meeting can be followed in streaming on Corriere.it and on the Corriere della Sera Facebook page