The PP of Las Torres de Cotillas is broken. The popular Isabel María Zapata Rubio, Pedro Cabrera and Amalia Pérez presented their resignation as councilors of the City Council early this Thursday and announced that they are abandoning their minutes. The already exediles explain that the resignation is due to the fact that the party is led by a manager led by the former president of the Cartagena Port Authority Yolanda Muñoz, investigated for alleged irregularities in the awarding of contracts.

«According to the statutes, the manager cannot function for more than six months, and it has been running since 2019. We have already asked the regional PP to hold a local congress to end this situation, because we do not agree that this direction is headed by an investigated person. We spoke with José Miguel Luengo, but he told us that the situation had to be studied. And for the moment there is nothing called, so we drop the charges, “denounces Pedro Cabrera.

Cabrera maintains that, on January 19, “when the news broke that the Prosecutor’s Office was investigating an alleged case of corruption in Cartagena, we demanded a local congress with more reasons. The PP of Las Torres de Cotillas has nothing to do with this case of the Port Authority, except that the president of the manager is Yolanda Muñoz ». It adds that, “although Muñoz resigned from the regional position on January 27, as of today, and 21 days after the investigation appeared in the press, Yolanda has not yet submitted her resignation as president of the manager, in breach of the Code of Ethics of our game”.

«The three councilors have not wanted to harm the PP at any time. But we are aware that we also do not want our image and work for the municipality to be tarnished by the investigation of a president that has been imposed on us and that she has not yet resigned as established by the code of ethics, “says Cabrera. For this reason, “we have decided to present our resignation and resignation as councilors of the PP in the City Council of Las Torres de Cotillas.”

run the list



When Zapata, Cabrera and Pérez leave the municipal positions, it is the turn of the next three on the list with which the PP went to the municipal elections four years ago. If there are no changes, the popular María Jesús Moreno, Sergio Jornet and Ginés Pérez would enter as mayors of the Corporation. However, there may still be last-minute surprises, since the fracture in the local formation is more than obvious.

The PP achieved eight councilors in the last elections. As this newspaper has been able to learn, Yolanda Muñoz would have convinced the remaining five to support her in the face of criticism from Zapata, Cabrera and Pérez.

LA VERDAD tried to contact the president of the manager, Yolanda Muñoz, in order to find out her version of this matter, but was unsuccessful.