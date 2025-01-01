To start the new year on a positive note: not everything used to be better. When the German women’s soccer team won the European Championship tournament in 1989 in Siegen, Lüdenscheid and Osnabrück, the German Football Association gave its players the often-quoted coffee service – and, what is unfortunately often left out, an ironing board. Ski jumper Selina Freitag really can’t complain when she was given shampoo, shower cream and four towels for her victory in the qualification in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, where the women’s two-hill tournament began at the turn of the year. (A qualifying winner in the men’s Four Hills Tournament receives 3,000 Swiss francs, the overall winner 100,000 francs). Every athlete who desperately rummages through their toiletry bag in the hotel knows the value of a free shampoo in the light of well-planned travel plans.