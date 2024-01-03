Crime in Denmark, the fake kidnapping and revenge against her ex-husband

They christened it the New Year's yellow in Denmark and concerns one of the richest families in the whole of Germany. Christina Blocka 49-year-old heiress, is the daughter of Eugen Block, the man who brought the steakhouse in Germany teaching the Germans to eat “steaks” like in America and who, having left a waiter in London and Paris, found himself being one of the richest men in Hamburg. It would have been Christina herself – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – who did it kidnap by a commando Klara and Theodor Block, 13 and 10 years oldhis own children and everything to steal them away to her ex-husband. A story of hate, conflict and revenge: as can happen in the most painful divorces. On New Year's Eve, Christina's children were with her father, Danish Stephan Henselin Gravenstein, a village of 4 thousand inhabitants on the Jutland peninsula: the noble coast on the North Sea, summer residence of the Danish royals.

They watched the fireworkswhen a group of men – continues Il Corriere – he entered, attacked the father, he threw him to the ground And took the little ones away. Witnesses notice the German license plates. It was later revealed that they were rental cars, which were taken back while returning to Germany. For 48 hours nothing was heard about the children, even though both Danish and German police were at work. Only last night, the Hamburg Kriminalamt announced that it had “every reason to believe” that the children are with their mother. What does it have – at least in Germany – there legal custody. Block and Hensel have been in a custody dispute over their three children for years. In summer 2021, the two youngest went to their father in Denmark, for his “his” weekend: and they never returned. Withheld, for the mother. They stayed of their own accord, for their father.

