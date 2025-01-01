What changes come into effect this January 1, 2025: pensions, transportation, rents and salaries

2025 begins and it does so with new developments in pensions, rent, transportation, with the end of some tax reductions and the introduction of new taxes, among other measures.

These are the changes and legislative developments in economic matters that will come into force in Spain starting this Wednesday:

Pensions

At the end of December, the Council of Ministers approved the increase in contributory pensions by 2.8%, benefiting more than 12 million citizens. Minimum pensions will rise by around 6%, while non-contributory pensions will increase by 9%. “We have protected the purchasing power of our elders, also of workers, and I can tell you that we are going to do it again in 2025,” said the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, on December 23.

The increase is due to the revaluation formula included in the Pension Reform Law, which takes into account the twelve-month average interannual CPI as a reference. The revaluation will mean an additional 600 euros per year for the pockets of people with an average contributory retirement pension, about 500 for the system’s average pensions.

Wages

From January 1, 2025, Social Security will apply an additional contribution, called the solidarity fee, for salaries that exceed the maximum base, which for next year will be 4,909 euros per month —58,908 euros per year—, after being revalued by 4% compared to 2024. This solidarity quota will be distributed between employer and worker, although not in the same proportion: around 83.4% will be borne by the company and about 16.6% will be borne by the worker.

In addition, the latest pension reform also introduces a small change in the Intergenerational Equity Mechanism (MEI), a mandatory tax introduced in 2023 that makes each worker contribute a percentage to Social Security. This year, this percentage increases slightly, going from 0.7% in 2024 to 0.8%. The increase is distributed as 0.67% borne by the company and 0.13% borne by the worker and the adjustment – ​​progressive – will continue until reaching 1.2% in 2029.

Meanwhile, although it has not yet been finalized, the Ministry of Labor plans to introduce an increase in the Minimum Interprofessional Wage for this new year. This month, Yolanda Díaz’s portfolio agreed with the unions for a 5% increase, to 1,134 euros per month in 2024. The CEOE employers’ association has not yet signed the agreement.

Transportation discounts

The Government has announced that it will maintain free subscriptions for Cercanías, Rodalíes, Media Distancia Convencional and state bus lines for regular travelers until the end of June 2025. These are the transport discount measures that began to operate a couple of years ago when the Ministry of Óscar Puente introduced them in the face of the rise in inflation. Discounts of at least 50% are also included on multi-trip passes and tickets for urban and metropolitan collective public transport, in addition to a 50% discount on public bicycle rental systems.

Rentals

On Thursday the new reference index for updating rents will be known. The new formula – a mechanism that attempts to limit the general increase in rental prices and protect Spanish tenants from an excessive increase in their rent – ​​“incorporates correction mechanisms for moderation in the event of increases greater than 2%”, as reported by the Ministries of Housing and Economy.

This formula takes into account the CPI and the underlying CPI, a long-term estimate by Economy of these parameters and a coefficient established by Housing, which will take into account “the circumstances of the rental market.”

In addition, the prohibition on evictions and cuts of basic supplies – water, electricity and gas – for vulnerable consumers is extended until December 31, 2025.

Taxation

Starting in January 2025, some tax cuts implemented to mitigate inflation will end. VAT on basic foods such as bread and vegetables will return to 4%, while pasta and seed oils will return to 10%. Olive oil will remain at the super-reduced rate of 4%.

On the other hand, last week the Council of Ministers approved the extension of the tax on large energy companies until 2025. The measure proposes that investments in decarbonization be deductible from the tax, to encourage sustainability projects. The Executive’s intention with this extension is for energy companies with high profits to contribute additionally in a context of energy transition, although the measure still has to go through the Congress of Deputies to be definitively approved. To do this, Sánchez needs the votes of Junts and the PNV, support that is not guaranteed.

In addition, personal income tax will be increased by two points for savings income exceeding 300,000 euros. The corporate tax is also modified: a minimum rate of 15% will be applied for large multinationals.

Self-employed quotas

Starting January 1, 2025, the contribution system for self-employed workers in Spain will experience some changes.

Fees will be adjusted based on actual income. That is, they will be determined based on the net income of the self-employed person. The objective is to achieve greater equity in the system, because the new approach seeks to ensure that those with lower incomes pay lower fees, while those with higher incomes contribute higher fees.

New contribution tables have been established, with 15 tranches of net returns, each with an associated minimum and maximum contribution base. In most sections, the contribution bases are increased compared to 2024, which implies an increase in the fees payable for many self-employed workers.

Protection in strategic sectors

A few weeks ago the Executive also extended until December 31, 2026 the “anti-takeover shield”, a mechanism that seeks to protect large key Spanish companies against unwanted foreign acquisitions. These operations will require, as until now, government authorization when they exceed 10% of the capital of Spanish companies or involve a significant participation in their management.