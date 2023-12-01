It became a complete medical mystery. death of four sisters, all minors, in Guatemala. The girls suddenly fell ill while participating in a religious event in a evangelic church in which his mother is a pastor.

The girls’ mother and another of their sisters also became ill., but they overcame the strange pathology. The event occurred in the municipality of San José Poaquil, department of Chimaltenango.

María Isabel, the girls’ mother, is a pastor in the community of Santa Inés Chivac Sálama, in the Central American country.

The deceased girls were 8, 9, 14 and 16 years old. The infant who survived the disease is 10 years old and she is still hospitalized in the National Hospital of Sálama.

The girls were initially treated with home remedies to try to control their fever, headache and general malaise. As the girls’ health worsened, they were taken to the hospital.

Two of the girls got sick first, then the mother and then the other two.

Teodoro Canavé, leader of the Santa Inés Chivac community, explained that this case is being investigated by authorities in Guatemala City.

