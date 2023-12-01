Data breaches | The data breach of the Westlog company endangered the data security of more than 116,000 people – The scope is many times that of Vastaamo

The cyber attack on the transport company Westlog is one of the largest in Finland in terms of victims, but still not necessarily the most destructive.

In the middle night in the computer room started to alarm.

The server maintained by the data center supplier was exceptionally busy. In the hours of an August night, a large amount of material had been downloaded from the server, in addition to which a file-locking malware had been installed on the server. A text file also appeared in the folders, which contained a link to a dark web website and instructions on how to get the data returned – for a fee.

The server administrator shut down the server completely, but the damage had already been done.

Raisio’s transport company Westlog was hacked.

In the world cyber attacks that have become more common in recent years have also started to have Finnish victims. The listed company Wärtsilä has been attacked, and Uponor had to give in result warning due to the chaos that followed the cyber attack. The server of the news agency STT was also hacked in 2022. The website Ransomlook, which monitors online attacks, receives information about new online attacks every day, in many of which the victim is blackmailed and demanded to pay money.

The extent of the data breach at Westlog in August began to be revealed in small batches over the course of the fall. Westlog is, among other things, a contract carrier of Essity’s Tena products and Roche Diagnostics’ diabetes treatment products, and information from Westlog’s client companies was exposed in the break-in. The material included order information, addresses and also personal IDs of people to whom Westlog delivered goods.

All of Finland’s 21 welfare regions and also the city of Helsinki have, in turn, according to information collected by STT, had a contractual relationship with Tena manufacturer Essity, whose transport was handled by Westlog. The burglary therefore concerned the data of the welfare areas.

Westlog takes care of home transportation for people who receive Tena incontinence pads from the wellness areas, i.e. urinary incontinence care products.

The welfare areas received information about the breach from Westlog and Essity in August–September. The welfare areas, on the other hand, managed their communication in their own style.

Fragmented information led to the fact that the public did not get an overall picture of the extent of the burglary.

Due to the various notifications, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner also wanted an even more detailed explanation from the welfare regions about the effects of the leak and made its own inquiry request.

When you add up the number of exposed people reported by public health care providers, by the end of November there are a total of more than 116,600 people whose personal data was compromised in the Westlog breach. In addition to customers, it also includes information on healthcare workers.

Over The leak of 116,000 people’s data is unusually extensive in Finland. Data security expert Antti Louko Traficom’s Cybersecurity Center assesses on a general level that the large number of exposed people does not directly mean that the leak was exceptionally serious.

“The severity of the data leak depends on how the leaked data can be exploited,” says Louko.

He times that from Facebook year in 2019