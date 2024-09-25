Formula E Drivers Market

The driver lineup for the next Formula E world championship is increasingly complete. After Nico Muller’s choice to leave the Abt team to join the Andretti-Porsche cause, now comes the official announcement of the talented Swiss’s replacement: the German team, which in the 2024-2025 season will abandon the Mahindra engines to be powered by the debuting Lola-Yamaha powertrain has in fact announced the decision to hire young Barbadian Zane Maloney.

Who is Zane Maloney?

Class of 2003, 21 years old to be celebrated on October 2nd, Maloney is currently competing in Formula 2 with the Rodin Motorsport team. After a promising start to the season with two victories in Bahrain and an initial phase in which he had remained at the top of the championship standings in the cadet category, the young man from Barbados slipped to third place with a gap of 39.5 points from the leader Gabriel Bortoleto. Clearly without much chance of moving up to Formula 1 after two years of ups and downs in F2, Maloney – who is part of the Sauber Academy – has therefore chosen to fall back on the electric world championship rather than aim for a third year in F2.n Abt-Lola Yamaha will team up with veteran Lucas Di Grassi, already Formula E champion in 2017.

The new Lola-Yamaha purchase speaks

“I am very happy to be part of the Abt-Lola Yamaha team – said Zane Maloney, who last season was also reserve driver for Andretti-Porsche in Formula E, as well as for Sauber in F1 – and I can’t wait to face this exciting challenge. Even though I already know the championship well, this It’s a completely new chapter for me, so working with such an experienced team and alongside a successful driver is the perfect next step. for my career. I have followed Lucas’ battles in the past seasons, even when he became champion. I am sure that I will learn a lot and together we will push ourselves and the development of the car forward.”.

“We won’t know – concluded the Barbados driver, who is currently in Varano de’ Melegari for testing the new single-seater in view of the start of the season – how good is our package to Sao Paulo. I am sure that I have the speed to be competitive, but experience is essential in Formula E so I will do everything I can to recover as quickly as possible.”. It is therefore likely that Maloney will miss the final Formula 2 race in Abu Dhabi, which coincides with the first round of the electric world championship, scheduled for December 7 in Brazil.