FC Barcelona runs the risk of its team undergoing substantial changes in the coming weeks. The Catalans lost Marc-André ter Stegen to injury for at least eight monthsIn the last few hours it was confirmed that Wojciech Szczesny, former Juventus goalkeeper, will be the German’s replacement.
In addition, in defence and midfield, injuries are once again at risk in the opposite direction, which strengthens the FCB eleven. Full update on the Barcelona squad.
The Pole had retired a few weeks ago but Barcelona’s call was more powerful. Hansi Flick will have an experienced and reliable goalkeeper to protect the goal.
Jules Koundé is the starting right back for FC Barcelona. His performances are always great, whether in defence or during his attacks.
Flick is hoping and longing for his return. Ronald Araujo is counting on the Uruguayan defender to lead his defence alongside Pau Cubarsi. We will have to wait at least until January to see him again.
He is only 17 years old but Pau Cubarsi is already an indispensable part of Barça. His quality of approach, his calm positioning and his multiple physical qualities make him an asset.
Despite some defensive deficiencies, Alejandro Balde has a guaranteed starting place. His relentless and rapid runs dynamite Barça’s left flank.
Frenkie de Jong is sorely missed in this midfield. As was seen against AS Monaco, his physical impact is necessary to play in a Champions League that is more athletic than technical. The Dutch international is expected to return in October. Keep an eye out for his return a few weeks after Gavi a player highly regarded by Flick.
Pedri is the only FC Barcelona midfielder in the current starting eleven. The Catalan maestro is great at making changes in the centre of the field and in the last thirty metres. He will be in competition with Fermín López, who has been decisive since the start of the season.
Dani Olmo is the expected starter in the attacking midfield role. The Spanish international had a successful debut before getting injured with goals and assists galore. His vision and accuracy are tremendous.
Lamine Yamal has become the main force of this FC Barcelona. The Spanish international shows his dribbling, his speed and his left foot. He is an indispensable player.
Robert Lewandowski is the expected goalscorer for FC Barcelona. The Polish international must transform his actions and he has done so well since the arrival of Hansi Flick.
Raphinha is having a great start to the season and should keep his starting place. The Brazilian striker knows how to excel on counterattacks, in positional attacks or in set pieces.
