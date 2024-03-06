The publisher Deep Silver, label of Embracer Group, has put in offer the entire series Saints Row on Steam, with discounts on all available chapters. For example, the Gold edition of the recent Saints Row, reboot of the first chapter, costs only €13.19, compared to the €39.99 base price. Consider that it includes the base game plus all the contents of the Expansion Pass.
But it doesn't end there, because you can buy Saints Row: Gat out of Hell for €3.74 against the €14.99 base price, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for €4.99 and the most popular chapter, Saints Row : The Third Remastered for €4.79 instead of €29.99. If you want there is also Saints Row 2 which is available for just €2.49.
Player growth
It is not surprising that in the face of prices similar the number of players grew by 192%. We're not talking about millions of people, but there are certainly many who are trying and appreciating the Volition series.
The offers, accessible from one dedicated Steam pagethey will be active until March 14, 2024, so hurry up and take advantage of them.
