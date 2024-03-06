The publisher Deep Silver, label of Embracer Group, has put in offer the entire series Saints Row on Steam, with discounts on all available chapters. For example, the Gold edition of the recent Saints Row, reboot of the first chapter, costs only €13.19, compared to the €39.99 base price. Consider that it includes the base game plus all the contents of the Expansion Pass.

But it doesn't end there, because you can buy Saints Row: Gat out of Hell for €3.74 against the €14.99 base price, Saints Row IV: Re-Elected for €4.99 and the most popular chapter, Saints Row : The Third Remastered for €4.79 instead of €29.99. If you want there is also Saints Row 2 which is available for just €2.49.