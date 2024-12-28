Dayle Haddonformer supermodel and actress, died this Friday from carbon monoxide poisoning after an alleged heating malfunction in Pennsylvania (USA).

The 76-year-old mannequin, who also dedicated her career to campaigning for accessible education for girls, died in Pennsylvania at his daughter’s home. She was found in a bedroom on the second floor of the independent suite where she was staying.

His daughter, Ryan Haddon, wrote: “The bright light that is Dayle has dimmed in this earthly realm. Shining somewhere as radiant as ever where she is needed most, I have no doubt.”

“She was a powerful woman, but at the same time tender and attentive to everything. Deeply creative and curious, endowed with inner and outer beauty. “Always kind and attentive,” he added.

Haddon was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services responded to the address at 6:30 a.m. local time. Two doctors were hospitalized after exposure to the poisonous gas, according to police. They, along with a police officer, who was treated at the scene, They are in stable condition. No one in the main house was injured.

Among the people who showed their condolences on social media is supermodel Cindy Crawford, who commented on Haddon’s daughter’s post with broken heart emojis: “Ryan, I’m so sorry to hear this sad news.”