A market that is only apparently at a standstill

After Lewis Hamilton's decision to accept Ferrari's offer for 2025 and the internal chaos at Red Bull which opened the Mercedes hypothesis for Max Verstappen, in the last few days The the pilots market is only apparently at a standstill. Several drivers are exploring more than one opportunity and do not seem to be in a hurry to define their future. Even more so if Verstappen were to – sensationally – leave the Red Bull first driver's wheel vacant.

Helmut Marko is in no hurry

It is no mystery that Christian Horner has included Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz among the possible interesting drivers for Red Bull, but the recent performances of Sergio Perez – who gave the team their third double in four races – have surprisingly put them back in the running the Mexican for the stay.

Helmut Markoin its usual examination entrusted to the Swiss of Speedweekstated, in reference to Perez: “In Japan it was very solid, he is having his best season with us so far“. The Austrian consultant for Red Bull then explored the market: “From what radio paddock says, Audi asked Carlos Sainz to make a decision quickly and Aston Martin is also applying pressure on multiple fronts. We don't participate in these games, Red Bull won't decide before mid-season.”