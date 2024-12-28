The winning combination of the La Primitiva draw on Saturday, December 28, 2024 is the one formed by the numbers 13, 20, 26, 35, 36, 46. Complementary 12refund 0. You can check all the results on the 20minutos.es website.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, the Monday, Thursday and Saturdaybeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.

