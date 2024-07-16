Just two days after surviving an assassination attempt at a rally, Trump was crowned by party delegates to be the Republican nominee in the November 5 election, in which he will likely win. will beat the current president, Democrat Joe Biden.
He takes the votes
In a vote that everyone expected to be unanimous, the Nearly 2,400 delegates Representing the country’s various states and territories met at the Republican National Convention, Made in MilwaukeeIn it, they loudly announced their support for the 78-year-old former ruler, who quickly achieved the necessary majority, 1,215, scandalously surpassing it with a result of 2,387 votes.
His primary rival Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, had released her 97 delegates so they could vote for the former president by dropping out of the race.
The party’s unity around Trump has grown even stronger since the Republican survived the attack at a rally in Pennsylvania; in fact, Trump arrived at the Convention with a bandage on his ear.
Vance, running mate
Shortly before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, via his Truth Social network, Trump announced that ““The most suitable person to serve as Vice President of the United States” was Senator JD Vance from the great state of Ohio.”
A former military officer and best-selling author, Vance, 39, has consistently championed the former businessman’s causes in Congress, including the fight against immigration and the defense of economic protectionism, adopting his combative tone and populist discourse.
Vance has been a long-time critic of Trump, a move that has drawn ridicule from his opponents. He once said he was “a guy who will never be for Trump” and has also described the tycoon as “idiotic” and “harmful,” worrying that he could be “America’s Hitler.” Today he is a fervent supporter, and running mate for the presidency.
For US President Democrat Joe Biden, Trump and Vance “They want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing for more tax cuts for the rich”; also calling him a “Trump clone.”
Trump’s official speech
The four-day meeting was opened by the president of the Republican National Committee, Michael Whatleywith a moment of silence for the attack on Trump this Saturday, which killed a member of the public and left him injured in the ear.
The cry of “Fight, fight, fight”, which gained strength after the attack on Trump, was also chanted on several occasions.
Trump is due to give an acceptance speech on Thursday, in front of some 50,000 Republicans, at Fiserv Stadium, which is surrounded by heavy security and has red, white and blue balloons — the colors of the American flag — already lined up on the roof.
Legal victory for Trump
Judge Aileen Cannon on Monday dismissed Donald Trump’s criminal case for mishandling classified documents, saying the way the case’s attorney general, Jack Smith, was appointed was improper. The charge alleged that Trump endangered U.S. security by keeping classified documents after leaving office. Trump is seeking to delay his other legal cases until after the November election against Biden. He was convicted of “aggravated accounting falsification” related to payments to a former porn star to disrupt the 2016 election, with sentencing in September, and faces another trial for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.
Voting by state, Trump surpassed the necessary vote count to be an official candidate with 2,387 votes
Donald Trump raises his fist during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention.
