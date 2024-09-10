Person | Having a child in her fifties was so extraordinary that Laura Malmivaara was forced to write about the period

Evening star. It was clear that it would be a writer, an actor and a photographer Laura Malmivaaran the name of the new novel. The word tells exactly what it is about when a person has a child at a slightly later age.

“The evening star is a gift, a spot of light that appears in life unexpectedly. I’m grateful that I get to experience everything again,” says Malmivaara, who became a mother at the age of almost 50 a couple of years ago.