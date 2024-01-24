Gran Turismo 7 will see the arrival tomorrow ofupdate 1.42which introduces three new cars and two extra Café menus, as revealed by the trailer which you can see below, published for the occasion by Sony and Polyphony Digital.

The new cars they are the BVLGARI Aluminum Vision Gran Turismo, a digital prototype inspired by the famous BVLGARI Aluminum watch from 1998; the Genesis X Gran Berlinetta Vision Gran Turismo Concept, a car characterized by very strong and precise aesthetic choices; and finally the Suzuki Jimny XC '18, the historic off-road vehicle produced since 1970.

As you may recall, active users of Gran Turismo 7 doubled after the launch of the Spec 2 update: one more reason to support the driving game with additional in-game content.