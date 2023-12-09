‘Forgive me’, novel by America Television starring Aldo Miyashiro and Erika Villalobos, put an end to his story after a last chapter full of many surprises. On the one hand, we learn the identity of the murderer of Pablo, Alberto and Victoria Ferradas, Lara’s relatives, as well as who was the mastermind behind the macabre plan. Furthermore, we witnessed the sad outcome of Enzo and Eduardo, who were captured after kidnapping the protagonists’ children.

However, the doubt of all the followers of one of Michelle Alexander’s latest productions is whether Lito and Laura They were able to stay together and resume their relationship after 15 years. In the following note, we will tell you everything about it, as well as some details that you may have overlooked.

Did Lito and Lara stay together in the final chapter of ‘Perdóname’?

The final chapter of ‘Forgive me’ gave us many moments of happiness, like when Lito He manages to defeat Freddy in the boxing match held in his gym. He was able to obtain this victory after receiving several blows from his opponent, who even knocked him out and left him lying on the canvas for a few seconds.

After a tough fight, Lito managed to defeat Freddy. Photo: América TV

But the story changed completely when the character of Aldo Miyashiro He saw his children, Joaquín and Renata, arrive to their fight, after having been kidnapped by Enzo and Eduardo, who were finally sent to prison for their reprehensible acts.

However, despite everything reported, Lito he still felt sad, since Laura He could not see the fight and did not witness his victory. But everything was left behind when, suddenly, she appeared in his gym and congratulated him for winning his fight.

After that, the character played by Erika Villalobos He told Lito the whole truth about the murderer of Pablo, his brother, and his parents, Alberto and Victoria, as well as the person who pulled the strings in the darkness, and who was the main person responsible for his stay in prison, where He had to serve time for a crime he did not commit.

Finally, when Laura She was ready to leave the place with her children, Lito He confessed that he still loved her and that he wanted to resume their relationship and rebuild their marriage. This aroused intrigue in the member of the Ferradas family, who asked him about her courtship with Margarita, to which Lito responded that he was no longer with her and that he even recommended that he look for the ideal person for him.

After that, both melted into a passionate kiss in front of all those attending the fight, who applauded with a smile on their faces as they witnessed the romantic scene. Thus ‘Perdóname’ came to an end with a postcard of Laura and Lito embraced with Joaquín and Renata, making it clear that they did stay together and that they will dedicate themselves to reforming their family.

After 15 years, Lito and Lara will be able to get back together and rebuild their family. Photo: América TV

Why didn’t Lara see Lito’s fight in ‘Perdóname’?

Laura She could not be present at the Lito contest because she was summoned to a place by a mysterious person. She attended this meeting Samuel, brother of the father of his children, who confessed that he was the one who murdered his brother and his parents. However, he stressed that it was not for something personal, but rather it was for money, something that raised many doubts in Lara.

Therefore, when asked who paid him to get rid of his family, he was present at the scene. Christinahis assistant, who revealed his intellectual responsibility in the deaths and that he did it out of revenge.

In Pablo’s case, his death was due to the fact that he humiliated her when he found out that Cristina was pregnant when he could not have children. For her part, Alberto and Victoria were eliminated when they discovered that Cristina was the lover of Eduardo, Lara’s uncle, and who was the real father of her son.

After revealing the whole truth, Cristina ordered Samuel to also kill Lara, but everything turned out the other way around, since Lito’s brother shot her after she said that having sex with him disgusted her.

After this situation, Samuel planned to insult Lara in exchange for not ending her life, but everything had a happy ending after blass appeared at the scene and shot Lito’s brother, who died instantly, ending the circle of blood that was woven around the Ferradas family.

