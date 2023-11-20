Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met this Monday in Beijing with his Palestinian counterpart, Riyad al-Maliki, who arrived in the Chinese capital as part of a delegation of foreign ministers from Arab and Islamic countries.

Specifically, the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Indonesia and Jordan were also present at the meeting with Wang.

The Chinese foreign minister reaffirmed this Monday the position of the Asian giant in the conflict, which seeks “restoration of peace” and the “implementation of the two-state solution.”

“China will always stand on the side of the just cause of legitimate rights,” Wang said at the Diaoyutai ceremonial grounds at the beginning of the meeting.

Furthermore, Wang urged the international community to take “effective measures” to end the war. “do not advance any further”, so “it will pull the strings” around the world to continue “engaging in multi-stakeholder peace talks.

🇨🇳 Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomed the Arab Islamic ministerial delegation to discuss the situation in Gaza. In the picture:

Foreign Ministers from Saudi-Arabia🇸🇦, Jordan🇯🇴, Indonesia🇮🇩, Egypt🇪🇬,Palestine🇵🇸& the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation pic.twitter.com/rghEHpg5RH — Moritz Rudolf (@MoritzRudolf) November 20, 2023

For his part, al-Maliki thanked his counterpart for the invitation to a meeting that he considered “on behalf of the Arab and Islamic world for the crimes committed by Israel in Gaza.”

“For Israel, this is the last war to end wars (…) They want to eliminate all Palestinians,” added the Palestinian minister.

In turn, the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Faisal bin Farhan, demanded “an immediate ceasefire” and considered China to be “shared responsible” for a possible de-escalation.

At the end of October, the Chinese minister called for a peaceful solution to the conflict between Palestine and Israel and expressed, in a telephone conversation with Al-Maliki, his “deep solidarity” with the people of Gaza.

