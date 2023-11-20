(advertorial)

If there is one rule for the holidays, it is: when in doubt, always buy LEGO gifts. Are your nephews coming to visit and you’re not sure how to keep them entertained? LEGO sets. Are you looking for something to do with your partner on Christmas morning? LEGO buildings. Are you looking for a small present? LEGO gifts. Do you really want to spoil someone well? Again, LEGO gifts. Not sure which set to choose? We are happy to help you.

LEGO Speed ​​Champions

You can get a Speed ​​Champions car for just 24.99 euros. Would you rather work together? Then buy it LEGO double pack with the McLaren Solus GT and the McLaren F1 LM. This set for children aged 9 and up consists of a total of 581 bricks and each car gets its own minifigure. The price for this LEGO set is 44.99 euros. Extra cool: these cars can also be found in the LEGO 2K Drive video game. Bugatti Bolide or Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica

For the more advanced builder there is, for example, the Bugatti Bolide or the Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica from LEGO Technic. These sets have up to 905 parts. As you are used to from LEGO Technic, the pistons in the engine move up and down and the steering works. The doors can also be opened. You can get these sets from 49.99 euros.

LEGO City Passenger Plane

Have the catering truck depart, disconnect the air stairs and let the tow truck pull the plane to the runway. With this very complete construction set you can imitate the entire procedure of an aircraft. After you’ve used all 913 bricks to assemble the set, of course. It passenger plane costs 99.99 euros.

Garage for tuned cars

Do you prefer to stick to cars? Then you can look at the garage for customizable cars. In this extensive LEGO garage you can modify the two included cars to your heart’s content. This way you can continue to adjust after the set has already been assembled. And what child wouldn’t want to tune their own car? This set will cost you 49.99 euros.

For the adults: Ferrari SP3

If you have no idea what we mean by ‘giving a LEGO set’ and are looking for a set to put on your wish list, we of course have tips for that too. How about the LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3? This building set for 18 years and older consists of 3,778 pieces and will keep you occupied until New Year’s Eve. You can get this for 449.99 euros.