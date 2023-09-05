Football | Spain fired Jorge Vilda, who coached the World Cup gold

Last fall, 15 players boycotted the national team coached by Vilda.

Brouhaha Growing up around the Spanish women’s national football team. The country’s football association RFEF announced on Tuesday that it will fire the athletic director and women’s head coach Jorge Vildan.

Vilda won gold with her team at the World Cup, in which the president of the Spanish Football Association presented the award ceremony Luis Rubiales kissed a team player Jennifer Hermosoa mouth without permission. Vilda had criticized the kiss.

Last fall, 15 players announced that they would boycott the women’s national team. One of the reasons for the refusals was head coach Vilda, who was characterized as absolute. Three of those players ended up playing in Spain’s gold team.

In its press release, RFEF thanks Vilda for the past years.

Earlier on Tuesday, the RFEF announced the interim president of the federation Pedro Rocha through an apology in which Rubiales’ actions were regretted.