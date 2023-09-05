Immediately after releasing the pink powder announcing the arrival of a girl, the plane piloted by Luis Heras crashed

The gender reveal party organized for a couple of next new parents has turned into a tragedy. Louis Heras, a young pilot of only 32 years, lost his life after the plane he was piloting, and which had just released the pink powder to announce the arrival of a girl, crashed a few meters from the party. The scene was captured in a video, which was then circulated on social media.

A day of only celebration and which was supposed to be of joy for all those present at a gender reveal partyhas instead turned into a huge tragedy.

It happened last September 2 in Mexico, after a couple pregnant with a child, was over the moon because they were about to find out if it was of a boy or a girl.

To increase the scenic beauty of the event they had hired Luis Angel Lopez Heras, a young aircraft pilotwho would have had the task of flying over the beautiful garden full of guests and releasing a pink or light blue trail on them, depending on the gender to which the baby to be born belongs.

Everything went smoothly at first, but as soon as the pilot opened the trolley in which the car was contained pink powder and made it fly in the sky, the plane lost its wings.

They detached suddenly and after a turnaround the aircraft is precipitate on the ground, a few tens of meters from the party.

The pain for the death of Luis Heras

On the spot were attended by i rescuers doctors, alerted by the guests themselves, who extracted Luis Heras from the aircraft and took him to the nearest hospital. Shortly after his arrival, however, the 32-year-old passed away forever. The injuries and traumas reported were too serious.

The scene of the plane crash was shot in a videowith the cell phone of a guest who had the intention of giving the film to the couple.

In the days that followed, the news spread practically all over the world, provoking despondency to anyone.

Very moving the message written by fiancée by Luis on social media. A farewell full of pain: