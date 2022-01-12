Results in the top foreign competitions
No football in the Premier League, but there is still plenty to enjoy in the other top European competitions. For example, the Olympique Lyon of Peter Bosz receives the star ensemble of Paris Saint-Germain, the top clubs in Italy come into action and a squatter in Spain is on the program: Villarreal – Atlético Madrid. View an overview below.
#Football #Short #Substitute #Ziyech #Chelsea #League #Cup #final #Atalanta #qualifies #quarterfinals #cup
Leave a Reply