From: Patrick Mayer, Jennifer Lanzinger

The Omikron wave has hit Germany and many other countries, especially in the USA, the numbers are skyrocketing. US expert Fauci now expresses a drastic fear.

: The corona mutation is causing increasing numbers worldwide. The US expert Anthony Fauci is certain: the new variant will affect almost everyone.

This News ticker for the Omikron variant is continuously updated.

Update from January 12th, 10 p.m .: How reliably do rapid antigen tests show an infection with the Omicron variant? The first results from the laboratory showed that “many tests do not even detect highly positive samples, although the patients from whom the samples were taken were very likely already contagious,” says virologist Isabella Eckerle in an interview with Wirtschaftswoche. The scientist, who conducts research in Geneva, warns: “Anyone who sits down in a restaurant now risks an omicron infection despite all the hygiene measures.”

Omicron Wave: Modelers – 90 percent of all infections caused by coronavirus variants

Update from January 12th, 8 p.m .: How much has the Omikron variant hit in Germany? According to the pharmacy professor and modeler Thorsten Lehr, Omikron is already likely to account for around 90 percent of all new corona infections in Germany.

The north is already badly affected, and in the next two weeks the virus variant will also spread further in the west and south, explained the professor of clinical pharmacy at Saarland University in an interview with the Deutschlandfunk (Dlf). On the other hand, he is worried about the East, “because we still have poor vaccination rates here,” said Lehr and predicted: “Omikron is now really getting started.”

Omikron Wave: Report from Norway – Risk of hospitalization much lower than Delta

Update from January 12th, 6 p.m .: In the event of infection with the Omikron variant of the coronavirus *, according to calculations by the Norwegian health authorities, the risk of hospitalization is 69 percent lower than with infection with the Delta variant. The Norwegian health institute FHI explained this on Wednesday in its weekly report on the corona pandemic. The FHI report stated explicitly: “The Omikron variant has a significantly lower risk than the Delta variant of developing a severe form of the disease in infected people – at least if they are vaccinated.”

According to the FHI, the Omikron variant was detected in 32 percent of corona patients who were hospitalized in Norway in the first week of 2022. Four weeks earlier, the proportion was 1.7 percent. In the same period, however, the variant had spread over a large area of ​​the infections and recently made up around 90 percent of new infections.

Omikron wave: Virologist – booster vaccination protects “relatively well against infection with Omikron”

Update from January 12th, 4 p.m .: One of the current questions in the coronavirus pandemic is whether the Omicron variant bypasses vaccinations.

“Yes, it does to a certain extent. Not 100 percent – especially with a fresh booster vaccination, you are still relatively well protected against infection with Omikron. Not quite as good as against a delta infection, but also significantly better than if the booster was six months ago, ”explains virologist Martin Stürmer in an interview with tagesschau24.de: “In this respect, the booster vaccination is not free, but it is the best protection against infection with Omikron. Accordingly, I can only advise you to take advantage of the offers. “

Update from January 12th, 2 p.m .: School is starting again in Germany amid rising corona numbers. Medical professionals speak out about the danger to children and what omicron symptoms to watch out for.

Omikron wave changes the situation in the USA significantly – expert expresses drastic fears

Original notification dated January 12, 2022: Washington – The Corona * pandemic has had the world and Germany firmly under control for two years. On Wednesday, January 12, the Robert Koch Institute confirmed a new, sad infection record in Germany. Above all, the new Corona variant Omikron is currently causing increasing numbers of infections. The US expert Anthony Fauci is certain: the particularly contagious mutation will affect almost everyone.

Omicron wave covers the world: will the corona mutation actually affect almost everyone?

“With the extraordinary and unprecedented effectiveness of the transmission, Omikron will ultimately find almost everyone,” said the immunologist and presidential advisor on Tuesday, January 11th. The Corona * mutation could also hit people who have been vaccinated. But most of them wouldn’t have a hard time.

Serious infections or even hospital treatment are less likely with Omikron. Fauci explained this in an interview with the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). The worst will hit those who are still not vaccinated, the expert said. An omicron wave is currently raging in the USA as well. 208 million people there are fully vaccinated, i.e. almost 63 percent of the population. 76 million people have received a booster vaccination so far.

Omicron mutation sends numbers skyrocketing: USA hard hit

Fauci’s testimony came just hours after a similar-sounding warning from the acting chief of the US FDA, Janet Woodcock. “It is difficult to process what is actually happening at the moment, namely that most people will get Covid,” she told Omikron at a hearing in the US Senate. “We need to make sure that the hospitals are still working, that transportation and other essential services are not interrupted while this is happening,” said Woodcock.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at the hearing that Omikron is “driving the case numbers to unprecedented heights here in the United States and around the world.” On average, over the past seven days, there have been around 750,000 confirmed new infections per day in the USA, according to CDC data.* Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA