73-year-old Leslie Van Houten, one of Charles Manson’s disciples, has been released on supervised probation after spending 53 years behind bars.

The woman, a member of the sect known as the “Manson Family”, was sentenced in 1978 for having participated in the murder of supermarket executive Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary.

(You may be interested in: Death penalty for a man who killed a woman with a knife in 1986 in the US).

At just 19 years old, Van Houten stabbed Rosemary LaBianca between 14 and 16 times, for which she was charged with first-degree murder.

“He’s going to have to learn to live in the world after 53 years in prison. It’s going to take a while,” his lawyer, Nancy Tetreault, told the US media.

He will have to learn to live in the world after 53 years in prison

It should be remembered that previously the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, denied the request for parole to the Manson follower more than once. However, a few months ago, a California appeals court opened up the possibility of her release.

The renowned leader of “The Manson Family”, Charles Manson, when he was taken to prison in 1971. See also Malaysia: Parliament approves abolition of mandatory death penalty Photo: EFE/Courtesy Tom O’Neill and Roca Editorial

On the other hand, said crime occurred shortly after the murder of actress Sharon Tate, who was murdered on August 9, 1969 by order of Manson.

Tate had already met the man one day, when he went to his house in Beverly Hills to look for Terry Melcher, who was a music producer and previous tenant of the property.

However, the crime occurred after, in February 1969, the cult leader sent four of his henchmen to Melcher’s old home with orders to “totally murder everyone in the most gruesome way possible.”

(In addition: The body of a merchant kidnapped in a motel is found dismembered and packed in a suitcase).

The cult of Charles Manson

Charles Manson, who died in 2017 at age 83, rocked Hollywood and the United States that August 1969 with a bloody spiral of violence in which he and his followers, known as the “Manson Family,” killed seven people to provoke a race war

The killers used the blood of their victims to write messages on the walls while following the instructions they thought they heard in The Beatles’ song “Helter Skelter.” Manson only actively participated in two of them.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Woman says they didn’t want to pay her the law and they kicked her out for posting a meme on Facebook

‘The chubbier, the prettier’: the African tribe in which being overweight is sexy

Attention: they denounce a new modality with which they are vacating bank accounts

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

*With information from EFE