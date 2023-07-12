In the international arena, Spain stands out for the absence of serious social conflicts around the integration of immigrants. Exceptions are the violent episodes that occurred in El Ejido (2000) and Elche (2004), atypical, because they took place in a rural context and because of the violence that was exercised involving several dozen people.

Spanish cities concentrate high rates of immigrant population (historical record of 6,227,092 foreigners as of April 1, 2023), who live in a climate of apparent social peace. This situation has not been affected even after the two socioeconomic crises (in 2008 and the recent one linked to the covid-19 pandemic).

But, unlike other contexts, why don’t social conflicts arise in Spain, despite the large number of foreigners and the highly vulnerable social situation in which they find themselves?

An “underintegrated” immigrant population

To analyze the integration situation of the foreign population, we have adopted the Rupture Frames Theory (TMR) and we have followed the work of Nancy Fraser on the Scales of Justice. As a result, we find that the immigrant population in Spain reflects a partial integration in the three main aspects: socioeconomic (access to rights against inequality), political-institutional (exercise of citizenship against delegitimization), and ethnocultural (identity recognition against to discrimination). We have defined this as “subintegration”.

The data on severe poverty (21%), indebtedness (11.7%), and long-term unemployment (16.7%) affect households with an immigrant population more intensely

In the first area (socioeconomic), an analysis of the data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) between 2008 and 2021 shows that the foreign population residing in Spain is in a situation of greater economic vulnerability. Between 2020 and 2021, while the Spanish population barely saw their income level change, there was a significant drop in the average income of the foreign (non-EU) population of more than 1,000 euros. In the same way, the relative poverty rate reached 59% in 2021 in the non-EU foreign population.

An analysis of the Foessa Foundation (2021) presents a similar reality. The data on severe poverty (21%), indebtedness (11.7%), and long-term unemployment (16.7%) affect households with an immigrant population more intensely.

Regarding the political-institutional sphere, since the pandemic, the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migrations has maintained accelerated regulatory activity. There have been numerous instructions, orders, laws and legislative reforms that, fundamentally, have meant an improvement in the working and hiring conditions of immigrants. However, the reforms have continued reorienting the foreign population towards a stratified and segregated labor market, forcing them to enter the sectors of activity that the International Labor Organization (ILO) has called dirty, dangerous and degrading (in English it is called with the three Ds: “dirty, dangerous and difficult”).

In Spain, these sectors are hospitality, agriculture, livestock, fishing, construction, domestic employment and care, where there is great precariousness and temporary employment and there is a large amount of migrant labor. In this sense, the legislative reforms have failed to increase the low levels of social integration of migrants, because they have continued to focus on supplying labor cheap to these labor sectors that demanded it.

Finally, in the sociocultural field, Spain is between tolerance and distance. During the last decade, the opinion barometers of the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) and of the Spanish Observatory of Racism and Xenophobia they present the Spanish population with tolerant and understanding attitudes towards migrants. Research and studies Recent studies in the most vulnerable neighborhoods of the metropolitan areas indicate that the intergroup relations between the two remain calm, although distant. A large majority of Spaniards share open and understanding attitudes towards foreigners, thanks to the appreciation that “they do the jobs that Spaniards don’t want to do.” This job segregation, which sometimes leads to wage and residential discrimination, allows explicit racism to remain contained.

Social capital, key to coping with the socioeconomic and legislative situation

Social relationships are bearers of social capital (material help, influence and access to other relationships) and relational goods (affection, security, frames of reference and vital meaning). This social capital has helped to cope with the situation of vulnerability of migrants in Spain and this is corroborated an analysis of the indicators referring to the quality of relations between the foreign population during the crisis period. The results were positive and there was hardly any difference compared to the Spanish population.

Thus, social capital has played a determining role in the prevention of social conflicts in our cities. These networks have had the ability to alleviate the socioeconomic disadvantages experienced during crises, allowing strategies for survival, support, and channeling of social unrest. However, this limited protection has not facilitated changes in the type of jobs, nor in social status, nor in income, nor in the wages of individuals or families.

The ethical dilemma

These results translate into a fragile social peace, resulting in a subintegration of the immigrant population due to the preventive role played by social capital. In other words, whatever the situation, migrants do not have sufficient tools to integrate and social capital has only helped them cope with their vulnerability, although we cannot expect it to be for a long time.

This uncomfortable reality raises the ethical dilemma: to reverse or not the status quo unfair to achieve full integration of foreigners? For the sake of this fragile harmony, can the population of immigrant origin continue to occupy the worst social and economic positions with respect to the native population? Is it legitimate to continue pushing them towards more secondary and vulnerable work, residential, and educational positions?

Opting for inaction supposes a fragile and unfair social peace, which will lead in the future to a scenario of serious and complex social conflicts, whose approach will have to be repressive and police. This does not happen with a political action or a social intervention aimed at promoting rights and equal opportunities. Although it would unleash a social conflict in the short term, it would be easy for political leaders to address and, in the long run, it would lead us to coexistence.

Faced with this ethical dilemma, and taking into account the constant growth trend of the foreign population in Spain, we defend the need to reverse the injustice that subintegration entails for prevent future social outbreaks, and guarantee coexistence in the long term.

Francisco J. Lorenzo Gilsanz and Maria Ines Martinez Herrero They are teachers and researchers from the Department of Social Work of the National University of Distance Education. Sergio Barciela Fernandez He is a professor and researcher at the Migration Institute (IUEM) at the Comillas Pontifical University.

