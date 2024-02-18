You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Homeless people can get help
The particular measure proposed in Tallahassee was supported by Governor DeSantis.
In view of the growth in the number of homeless people in Florida, An initiative emerged to address the problem. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis endorsed a strategy proposal in Tallahassee which could work as an unprecedented solution.
This problem in the sunshine state represents a huge inconvenience both for citizens who suffer from this condition and sleep in public places – such as squares and parks – and for the authorities. The disproportionate advance sparked a proposal never implemented before.
The measure for the homeless crisis in Florida
Last week, lawmakers moved forward with a proposal to take people sleeping in public places to camps installed in specific areas with safety, sanitation and access to health services.
As reported Tampa Bay Times, The governor declared at a press conference last Monday in Miami Beach that they are working to carry out the initiative. “We feel like if the legislature wants to do it, we're there to support it, but it has to be done right,” he said.
Due to the innovative factor of the measure, both legislators and advocates for the homeless maintain different positions on the matter. For democratic legislators, the initiative could increase the number of arrests of homeless people.
House Bill 1365 and Senate Bill 1530 would prohibit camping on public property. However, governments could designate land for homeless citizens that do not “adversely and materially” affect residential properties.
Designated as the “Florida model,” the project's primary goal is for governments provide support to homeless people and can contribute in a positive way to progress in their lives, providing better conditions, while freeing up public spaces.
