LDPR: actor Kologrivy agreed to play Zhirinovsky without discussing the fee

The star of the series “The Boy’s Word” Nikita Kologrivy agreed to play the role of the founder of the LDPR party, Vladimir Zhirinovsky, without discussing the fee. This was stated by the head of the LDPR press service, Eleonora Kavshar, in a conversation with the publication. “Climb”.

According to the head of the press service, a day earlier the actor discussed a biopic about Zhirinovsky with the current party leader Leonid Slutsky. Kavshar noted that Kologrivy considers his role to be very responsible. “They talked for a very long time. Yesterday we even walked around the museum a little at the party office and looked at the things that were there,” she shared information. Party veterans and relatives of the politician will help Kologrivy prepare for the role. In addition, it is better to find out what Zhirinovsky really was like with the help of video recordings from the archives of the State Duma and the Liberal Democratic Party.

At the same time, the head of the press service emphasized that the artist agreed to play the role of the founder of the party even without discussing the fee. “This was not discussed. Kologrivy is very glad that he was invited, that he was being considered. For him, this is, first of all, a story of value. Therefore, no such questions even came to mind,” she is sure.

Kavshar added that the party is not embarrassed by the image of Kologrivy, recognizable from “The Boy’s Word.” “He has a new feature film coming out soon, in May. Completely different associations will arise, with a more patriotic orientation,” she concluded.

Filming of the film about Zhirinovsky is planned to begin in 2024.

The fact that Kologrivy will play the founder of the LDPR party became known a day earlier. At the same time, the actor said that he will do it better than any other artist in the country.