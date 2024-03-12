ANDhe debate over the legalization of recreational marijuana in Florida has gained momentum in recent months, and Ron DeSantis issued a blunt warning about the potential consequences of this step. In a recent statement, the governor noted that if the local Congress decides to legalize recreational marijuana, it could face serious problems, especially regarding odor and the regulation of consumption in public spaces.

The governor expressed concerns that the smell of marijuana smoke becomes omnipresent in places such as shops, hotels and urban areas, affecting the quality of life of citizens and tourists.

He also criticized the language used in the ballot initiative, arguing that it is too broad and does not allow for clear restrictions on the time, place and manner in which marijuana can be consumed. This lack of specific regulation, according to DeSantis, could result in serious problems, such as consumption near schools or other sensitive sites.

The governor emphasized his desire to prevent Florida from becoming a state where recreational marijuana use in public spaces is common, taking as an example what has happened in other states where the drug has already been legalized. From their perspective, the proposal would eliminate any other existing regulatory regime, which could have negative repercussions on the community and the government's ability to protect its citizens.

What is the current status of the debate over the legalization of recreational marijuana in Florida?

Florida has gone through a gradual process of acceptance and expansion of access to medical marijuana. Photo:Juan Pablo Rueda Bustamante Share

The timeline of Florida marijuana law shows a gradual process of acceptance and expansion of access to medical marijuana since 2014, when the use of low-THC cannabis was legalized for patients with specific conditions. Then until the collection of more than a million signatures in 2023 to put the legalization of personal use of recreational marijuana on the 2024 ballot.

Regarding the current status of medical marijuana in Florida, its use remains restricted to those with a medical marijuana identification card, which is awarded to patients diagnosed with qualifying medical conditions. This process involves an economic cost and the annual renewal of the card, in addition to the need to visit a certified doctor.