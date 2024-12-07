The usual eleven. Hansi Flick doesn’t want distractions. And he will once again bet on his gala eleven on the visit to Benito Villamarín to face Betis. The objective is none other than to confirm their reaction from last day in Mallorca and achieve a new victory that confirms that the autumn slump of the month of November is a thing of the past.

In Mallorca, the Barça team put an end to a streak of three games without winning in domestic competition (0-1 against Real Sociedad, 2-2 against Celta and 1-2 against Las Palmas), with a rout against Mallorca ( 1-5) last day.

After resting Robert Lewandowski, the League’s top scorer with 15 goals, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick will once again line up the Polish number nine, who will accompany Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as offensive spearheads. “We need Raphinha in every game, he is a key player. If he is available for 90 minutes, the better,” said Flick, who did not want to get involved in whether the team depends too much on Lamine Yamal, who will also start. “We will see if the statistics hold up,” he said, referring to the fact that Barcelona in the League has not won the four games in which the youth player has not started. On the other hand, with him in the eleven they have won the other 12 matches.

Raphinha, who with his double in Mallorca has already scored sixteen goals and eight assists this season, has become the soul of a team that will keep Casadó, Pedri and Dani Olmo in the engine room and Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez and Balde in defense. The visit to Villamarín will be the eleventh League game away from home.

The eleven of FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde; Casadó, Pedri, Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and Lewandowski.

The Betis eleven

Betis, for its part, has significant losses due to injury and also a poor state of form on the part of some players, which has resulted in accumulating three consecutive defeats between the League and the Conference League, black sensations that were not cleared up this week in the Copa del Rey despite beating Sant Andreu, from the Second RFEF (1-3), since the Barcelona team had a lot of time on the ropes against the Sevillian.

Manuel Pellegrini announced that Isco Alarcón returns to the squad seven months after being injured. Pellegrini, however, pointed out that now he will have to see how many minutes he could have against Barcelona to check his feelings and increase his participation in the following matches.





Alex Delmas

The Malaga midfielder has already been working with the group for several weeks, but not two other midfield players such as the American Johnny Cardoso and Pablo Fornals, of whom the Chilean coach said that they are not yet ready to be included in the list of those mentioned.

The Betis eleven: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Bartra, Llorente, Perraud; Altimira, Mateo; Chimy, Lo Celso, Abde and Vitor Roque.

Pablo Fornals suffered a muscle puncture in training that made him miss the league matches against Valencia and Real Sociedad and the Conference League match against Czech side Mladá Boleslav, the same as Johnny Cardoso after a similar injury in a match with the selection of your country.

In addition, the right back Héctor Bellerín, the central defender Nobel Mendy and the midfielders Marc Roca and the Portuguese William Carvalho remain injured to various degrees.

The match will be special for four Betis players, who will face their former team. Marc Bartra, Abde, Sergi Altimira and Vitor Roque all have a Barça past.