The National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC) has authorized Fragadis, which operates the Spar and Eurospar franchises, to acquire 30 Economy Clash supermarkets from Kuups Design International.

The regulator has approved the transaction in the first phase, according to a resolution. The thirty establishments are located in Castellón, Valencia, Alicante, Albacete and Murcia, and will continue to operate under the Economy Cash banner.

With this purchase, The Tarragona chain plans to increase its turnover by 30% and will reach a total of 218 storeswith a business space of about 280,000 square meters, according to what the company announced when it announced the acquisition last October. The 700 Economy Cash workers will join the Fragadis workforce, which with this subrogation will reach 2,900 professionals.

Fragadis, based in La Canonja, Tarragona, takes a new step with this purchase in its expansion in the Mediterranean stripafter In 2018, it acquired 57 establishments of the entity Sucesores de Pedro Soriano Buforn.

The company has acquired 30 of the 51 Kuups super Economy Cashowned by the Alcoyan businessman Miguel Ángel Alcaraz, who has sold another nine establishments to the Valencian cooperative Consum.