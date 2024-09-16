Doping in the sport And in cycling it is a never-ending topic. Every day you hear versions of what the old methods were like and what is used today.

Once again, doping is taking over the pages of the media around the world following the statements of George Hincapiethe 51-year-old former American runner who accompanied his compatriot Lance Armstrongwho confessed that he won the game seven times Tour of France using banned substances, in those years of ‘triumphs’.

The former cyclist analysed what he experienced and spoke about what is happening today in the international peloton and warned that everything has changed.

“I was part of the dark era of cycling. I think the sport is in a much better place now. They will never be faced with the decisions we had to make. They are so focused on nutrition, technology, altitude training“In many ways, they have overcome the benefits of doping thanks to technology,” Hincapie told Cycling Weekly.

And he added: “I think having so much American talent, both men and women, is going to help inspire a new generation of cyclists. “You always see that the better the professionals do, the more young people seem to be interested in cycling or inspired by it. I think that will help a lot and we will see many more talented people leaving for Europe.”

For now, Hincapié helps cycling in his country, he is close to cycling in USA with special work.

“I think this community (Bentonville, “The place where they hold their Gran Fondo (ed.) is really going to play a big role in this. They are investing a lot in cycling here and they are doing a lot to bring events like ours. Hopefully there will be some races in the future. You see a lot of kids on bikes here,” he said.

