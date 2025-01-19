This Wednesday, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia will inaugurate the 45th edition of the International Tourism Fair, Fitur 2025, which will take place at the Ifema Madrid site between January 22 and 26, with a total of 250,000 visitors. throughout the event, which will match last year’s attendance.

As usual, The Kings will take a tour of the different pavilions of the fair accompanied by different authorities, both national, including the Minister of Industry and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, and international.

Specifically, attendance at the international meeting will be distributed between 150,000 professionals from Wednesday to Friday and around 100,000 attendees general public on the weekend.

Likewise, it will have 9,500 participating companies, 156 countries and 884 regular exhibitors10% more compared to 2024, which will deploy their offer in nine pavilions.

This internationality, which defines the objectives of the International Tourism Fair, is also reflected in the 101 official representations of countries, five more than in the last edition, and in the sum of eleven countries that will join Fitur in 2025, coming especially from Africa and Asia.

This large flow of participants and attendees is estimated to have an economic impact for Madrid of 445 million euros of incomewith a positive effect in sectors such as mobility, hotels, hospitality, culture or leisure.

These figures show the importance of the Spain brand as “undoubted receiving and issuing leader”, as highlighted by the president of the executive committee of Ifema Madrid, José Vicente de los Mozos, in a recent press conference

“We are ‘full'”said De los Mozos in his speech, at the same time that he announced that they are in talks to expand the tourist offer in a tenth pavilion for the 2026 edition.

Brazil, the great protagonist

For its part, Brazil will be the Partner Country of Fitur 2025 this year. The Brazilian stand will be in Pavilion 3 of Ifema Madridwhere it will expose its tourism diversity, bringing together destinations from all its regions, airlines, operators and hotel chains committed to innovation and excellence.

Besides, The streets of the capital have been customized with natural tourist attractions and cultural activities of the South American country starting last January 13.

In the words of the Brazilian ambassador to Spain, Orlando Leite Ribeiro, its presence in Fitur as a leading country It is “a great showcase” to highlight the unique moment of transformation that the country is experiencing today.

In 2024, international tourist arrivals grew by 12.6% compared to the previous year, surpassing the historical mark of 6.65 million visitors.

Ten monographic sections

In this new edition, the renewal of the 10 sections is announced, promoting sustainability and business through it. connect the tourism industry with other sectors that generate new niches of travelers. This is the case of Fitur Cruises, developed with Cruceroadicto, which will show the commitment of cruise ships to environmental sustainability, the protection of destinations and the positive impact on their communities; from Fitur LGTB+, a segment that encompasses more than 10% of tourists worldwide, will show diversity and inclusion; Fitur Lingua, the space that addresses the opportunities of language tourism and its work in the decentralization and deseasonalization of tourism developed together with Fedele; Fitur Screen, which returns with the help of the Spain Film Commission and will connect the film industry with the tourism industry; o Fitur Sports, which is organized in collaboration with AFYDAD and will show how sports tourism is a driver of sustainable tourism.

FiturTechy also stands outcreated together with ITH, and which will address how AI is revolutionizing travel management; Fitur Talent, which is presented as a monograph of the challenges in talent, training and training; Fitur Woman sponsored by Extremadura and organized in collaboration with Women Leading Tourism, from which we want to contribute to the promotion of female leadership; Fitur Know How & Export, the space created with Segittur in collaboration with ICEX for Spanish tourism companies to show their potential and services, and the second edition of Fitur 4all, which will promote, with the sponsorship of Mallorca, the development of accessible tourism and make initiatives visible. of destinations and companies in this area through the II Fitur 4all Awards and the first Good Practices Guide, all thanks to Impulsa Igualdad.

To these ten sections the Fitur Sustainability Observatory joinsFiturNext in alliance with Aqualia, which will address how tourism can contribute to sustainable food management.

In this area, it should be noted that, following the roadmap started in 2023, Ifema Madrid measures Fitur’s carbon footprint again in scopes 1 and 2 as a sign of its commitment to sustainability and its commitment to promoting events with low environmental impact. As a novelty, this 2025 will measure for the first time the impact in scope 3, which measures the indirect emissions that occur as a result of holding Fitur.

Final travelers

During the weekend, Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26, Fitur opens its doors to the final traveler, who will have the opportunity to “embark on a global journey” without leaving the nine pavilions from Ifema Madrid.

It can be done through an agenda of interactive activities organized by the exhibitors from live musicals, gastronomic tastings, accessibility awareness days, craft workshops or competitions.

Additionally, they will be able to access direct information about the extensive tourist offer of destinations, from all parts of the world.