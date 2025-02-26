02/26/2025



Updated at 13: 48h.





The Cultural shocks They are part of the experience of moving to another country. From food schedules to the way people greet each other, each society has their own traditions and not written standards. But beyond these obvious differences, there are areas of daily life that can be equally revealing. One of them are supermarkets, a space where not only products are bought, but also The rhythm of life is reflected and the cultural priorities of each nation. In that context, Mimi Olivan, a young Spanish who resides in Berlin, has shared in his Tiktok account, ‘mimiworkbestie’, his surprise for one of the particularities of German supermarkets.

The unwritten norm of German supermarkets

In the video, the Spanish young woman begins her story by ensuring that what she has lived in German supermarkets is something completely new to her. “The supermarkets in Germany I think I had never seen it,” he reveals. The problem, he explains, is the speed with which customers must collect your products Once they have passed through the box. “That is, literal that when you are going through the box you have two seconds to collect everything, if not, the cashier looks at you badly and the one behind you too.” In other words, pressure Not only comes from staff of the supermarket, but also of their own customerswho expect the process to develop No interruptions or delays.

This accelerated rhythm is no accident, but, according to the content creator, is directly related to the type of supermarket in which the purchase is made. “But literal that does not give you time and I think it is consistent with the category of supermarket,” he confesses. According to your experience, The cheaper is the supermarket, Less maneuvering room The customer has when collecting his purchase. “That is, as cheaper the supermarket, less seconds you have,” he says. On the other hand, if establishments of a highest rangethe pressure is slightly lower. “As more ‘premium’, if you go to a ‘rewe’ or an ‘edeka’, they may give you a couple more seconds,” he says with some irony.

The strategies to ‘survive’ supermarkets in Germany

Given this reality, the young woman confesses that she has had to adapt and develop authentic strategies To get airy and Avoid awkward looks. For She, the key is in anticipation and speed with which it acts. “In plan, I go with the bag already open, prepared, the card in my hand … and ‘Pim Pam Pum’, all inside and chao,” he explains, making it clear that in these supermarkets there is no room for improvisation.









Finally, the Spanish content creator points out that some establishments have a system thought precisely For those who fail to collect their products at the speed required by the box. «And many times what there is is like shelves next to you just put things there and do not make the tail. Because they are really going to look at you badly as afternoons more than three seconds to collect everything, ”he concludes.