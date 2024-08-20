Ciudad Juárez— Elements of the General Coordination of Road Safety (CGSV) responded to a crash that occurred early this morning in the Juárez industrial park, between a railroad machine and a personnel transport truck.

The accident occurred on Industrial and Gradma streets, where the driver of the 2008 model International truck that did not have license plates and was only identified by the economic number 9193 tried to beat the train engine that was passing by, said a Traffic officer who attended on board unit 1050.

The truck suffered damage to the rear side of the vehicle, with a tire coming loose, but no one was injured, as only one person was travelling with the driver, the traffic police officer said.

The driver continued his maneuvers and left the scene, while the agents requested a crane to tow the damaged truck and remove it from that point.