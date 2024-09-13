This film promises to close the epic story with total fidelity to the original manga material, picking up on the events of the last arc with an intense and exciting narrative. Fans of the series will be able to relive the most iconic moments of the climax of the plot, where the most important battles will be resolved.

One of the highlights of the trailer is the significant improvement in animation, which has been optimized for the big screen. Studio MAPPA has done a meticulous job on every detail, delivering fluid action sequences and stunning visual effects that elevate the quality of the final product. The film will feature key scenes from Eren’s story, Mikasa, Armin and the rest of the characters, with more polished animation that promises to do justice to the emotional intensity and great moments of the series.

Fans are more eager than ever, not only to see how the manga’s ending is translated to film, but also for the enhanced visual experience that only a cinematic production can offer. With this first look, it’s clear that the film won’t just be the definitive ending to Attack on Titanbut also a visual tribute that seeks to leave an indelible mark on the history of anime.

The film is released on November 9th in Japanese theaters. In Latin America, it has not yet been confirmed.

Via: Twitter

Author’s note: I have never been able to see the series, but with the expectations that the film has, the truth is that I am interested in starting with this story.