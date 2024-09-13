Publisher NIS America has announced that a demo for the dark urban fantasy action role-playing game Reinatis is now available in the West for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and PC via Steam.
Here you are links for the demo:
A confirmation has also been made demo for Nintendo Switch via eShopbut at the time of writing it is not yet available on the digital store of the Kyoto company. It will probably arrive in the next few hours.
We remind you that the full game will be available from September 27th.
Reynatis Demo Details
There official description the demo reads, in translation: “Experience two different points of view of this dark urban fantasy by playing the opening chapters as protagonists Marin Kirizumi and Sari Nishijima!”
“Marine is a 19-year-old college student. He discovered his magic at the age of 14, after a life-threatening car accident. Since then, he has grown up surrounded by oppression, unable to live freely due to his status as a magician. In order to free himself from this oppression and gain freedom, he aims to become the “strongest magician that no one can defeat.” To do so, he travels to Shibuya, following the words left by his father.
“Previously Sari was a police officer. In the spring of 2021, she was attacked and severely injured by a monster in Shibuya. She awoke as a replica while on the verge of death and soon joined the MEA. She now works as an agent for the MEA’s Magic Task Force. Those around her try to use her appearance for recruitment, but she is opposed to this role.”
Here are 45 minutes of gameplay from this action RPG with music by Yoko Shimomura.
