Publisher NIS America has announced that a demo for the dark urban fantasy action role-playing game Reinatis is now available in the West for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store and PC via Steam.

Here you are links for the demo:

A confirmation has also been made demo for Nintendo Switch via eShopbut at the time of writing it is not yet available on the digital store of the Kyoto company. It will probably arrive in the next few hours.

We remind you that the full game will be available from September 27th.