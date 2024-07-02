The summer of Blue Cross started very strong with the additions of Andres Montano and Giorgos Giakoumakiswho arrive with the goal of reaching the tenth star for the institution and who could be added Jorge Sanchez in the coming days.
With these additions on the table, few expected another “bomb” of the size of Alejandro Zendejaswho seems to be getting closer to being a real option for the Machinedespite his good present with the America club.
This information first emerged as a premise by the journalist of TUDNAdrian Esparza Otero, who revealed that Blue Cross was negotiating directly with Zendejas “secretly”; however, at that time he did not reveal the name of the footballer.
What could bring us closer Zendejas to Blue Cross is the information shared by Carlos Cordovajournalist and former press chief of the Celeste team, who assured that there is real interest in the Mexican-American.
“Alejandro Zendejas is the player that Cruz Azul has been exploring and that is why there is no progress with Canelo Angulo at the moment,” said the journalist, who added that it is not a simple operation.
And the footballer of America He is one of the most used players by André Jardineis only 26 years old and is also generating interest in Europe, the market to which the blue-cream team would be more willing to sell.
He America I would not make it easy for him to sign Alejandro Zendejaswhich is why they could be convincing the player first, something that is not allowed by FIFA; however, in case they want to try to sign him, the transaction could not be less than the 6.5 million dollarsthe figure at which it is valued by Transfer market.
Although that is his estimated value, in the Mexican market Zendejas could reach 9 or 10 million dollars, an excessive figure for most clubs within the Liga MX.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#reason #bring #Zendejas #closer #wearing #colors #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply